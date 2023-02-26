The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards promises to be a "star-studded party like no other" and it's happening tonight!

The only awards show that exclusively honors actors is considered one of the most reliable predictors for the Oscars.

Will tonight's awards have the same outcome?

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 SAG Awards, from where and when to watch to who's hosting and more:

When Are the 2023 SAG Awards?

The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony will take place Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Where Can I Watch the 2023 SAG Awards?

The 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be streamed live on Netflix's YouTube page and their Facebook and Twitter accounts beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

This year's ceremony will be their first as part of a multiyear deal with Netflix. The show, once broadcast on TNT and TBS, will be available as a livestream on Netflix's YouTube page Sunday; next year it will be streamed live on Netflix.

Who Is a Presenter at the 2023 SAG Awards?

Presenters on Sunday include Zendaya (who scored her first SAG nomination for her leading performance in “Euphoria” and Aubrey Plaza (who is nominated as part of the ensemble of the hit HBO series “The White Lotus.”

Other presenters announced Thursday include Amy Poehler, Eugene Levy, Matt Bomer and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose. Also taking the stage will be Jenna Ortega of the Netflix series “Wednesday,” Adam Scott, a male drama actor nominee for “Severance" and SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher.

Who Are the 2023 SAG Award Nominees?

“The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” are tied for most nominations with 5 each, including the coveted "outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture" award.

"Ozark" leads the TV category with 4 nominations.

See the full list of 2023 Screen Actors Guild nominees here.