Don’t worry all you Carrie Bradshaw wannabes, the wait is almost over. After waiting nearly one year since the "Sex and the City" reboot was announced and over a decade since the second movie premiered, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will be reunited on screen this week.

Before “And Just Like That…” hits HBO Max, we have your in-depth guide to the highly anticipated sequel series.

Warning: there may be some spoilers ahead!

Here's everything you need to know about the 'Sex and the City' reboot before it premieres:

When is the release date for 'And Just Like That...'?

First and foremost, the first two episode of the series will premiere on Thursday, Dec. 9. The remaining eight episodes, which will run for a half-hour, will stream weekly on Thursdays.

Where does 'And Just Like That...' stream?

The "SATC" reboot will stream on HBO's streaming platform HBO Max.

What’s going to happen?

While we don’t know the full plot of the series yet, we do know that we’ll be following Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Nixon) and Charlotte York (Davis) in their next chapter as they navigate life in New York City in their 50s, along with some new and old faces.

In recent weeks, HBO Max dropped the official teaser and trailer for the series on YouTube, giving fans a sneak peek into what will transpire and what familiar faces might show up. The glimpses showed fans the trio of longtime friends reunited and a slight hint at where they all are at this stage in their lives, but no major plot points were revealed.

What happened to Samantha?

To address the elephant in the room, Kim Cattrall will not be reprising her role as the iconic Samantha Jones. After Parker confirmed in January that Cattrall would not be part of the new series on Instagram, fans have wondered where the fourth member of the group would be during the new series.

It’s unclear what the explanation for Samantha’s absence will be. There are rumors that they have sent Samantha to London, where she is thriving on her own, according to Daily Mail. Wherever she is, she will be missed!

Who is returning?

Many of the leading men in “Sex and the City” are returning for the sequel series, including Carrie’s on-and-off-again beau, Mr. Big played by Chris Noth. In the preview clips for the show and some behind the scenes shots shared by the actors, the on-camera couple appear to be getting cozy together in the series.

Miranda and Charlotte’s husbands are returning for the series as well. David Eigenberg will reprise his character Steve Brady while Evan Handler will return as Harry Goldenblatt, as seen in the trailer.

The late Willie Garson also returned as Stanford Blatch alongside his husband, Anthony Marentino, played by Mario Cantone.

What about their kids?

You can’t forget about the children! Miranda and Steve’s oldest son, Brady Hobbes, will be played by “Life In Pieces” star Niall Cunningham. His character’s girlfriend will be portrayed by Cree Cicchino.

Charlotte and Harry’s daughters Lily and Rose will also be present in the show. Cathy Ang will star as the couple’s oldest daughter while Alexa Swinton will portray her sister.

Are any exes coming back?

As for exes, well, fans might see some of those too. John Corbett, who played Carrie’s ex Aidan Shaw, confirmed to Page Six in April that his character would be returning for "quite a few episodes".

“I’m going to do the show,” said, calling the reprisal of his role “very exciting."

The trailer also showed a sneak peek into Bridget Moynahan’s return as Natasha Naginsky, Mr. Big’s ex-wife.

At least Charlotte won’t have to worry about running into her ex-husband, Trey MacDougal. Kyle MacLachlan told TODAY in April that if he was going to be part of the series, it would have been news to him.

Who is new to the 'And Just Like That...' cast?

While there are plenty of returning characters, “And Just Like That” will be introducing four new characters. It was announced in May that former “Grey’s Anatomy” star Sara Ramírez would join Parker, Nixon, and Davis as a series regular. A press release explained that Ramírez would star as Che Diaz, who uses they/them pronouns, “a non-binary, queer, stand-up comedian that hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured.”

It was announced in July that three more cast members were slated to join the series, including Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman. Choudhury is playing Seema Patel, a single Manhattan real estate broke while Parker will portray Lisa Todd Wexley, a documentarian and mom of three. Last but not least, Pittman will play Dr. Nya Wallace, a law professor at Columbia.

Spoiler alert: Who was Carrie kissing on the street?

We all know that Mr. Big and Carrie had their trial and tribulations when it came to their relationship, but by the end of the second movie, it seemed as though they had finally figured things out. Or maybe not?

In photos taken on set of the show, Parker as Carrie could be seen kissing a man who is most certainly not Mr. Big. Instead, she was smooching a new character played by Jon Tenney.

Willie Garson’s death not included

Garson, who portrayed Carrie’s best male friend Stanford, passed away in September from pancreatic cancer at age 57. He will appear posthumously in the series and according to showrunner Michael Patrick King, his death was not written into the series.

“Because it wasn’t charming,” King recently told The New York Times. “And I knew that the audience would know.”

Nixon is directing an episode

In October, the 55-year-old actor shared a few special snaps to Instagram that revealed one of her exciting roles on set: director!

“It’s been a complete dream to work with my beloved co-stars and crew in this new role,” she wrote in part. “I have truly never felt so supported in my life. (And don’t worry, Miranda is still going to be in the episode — it was surreal to do both at once!)”

Important changes were made to the writing room

Over the years, the original series has faced its fair share of criticism for its lack of diversity on and off screen. This time around, as reported by TVLine, half of the writers for the show are non-white.

Pittman even addressed the controversy surrounding “Sex and the City” in an interview with Variety in October, discussing briefly the storylines the writers worked on.

“We can talk about the elephant in the room that there were no fully fleshed-out characters of color, but now here’s the four of us,” she said. “We’re real people, and they’ve been great to work with, and some of our (storylines) deal with race and deal with real experiences. It’s New York City!”

Patricia Field is not the costume designer

Patricia Field, who was the costume designer on the original series and both movies, will not be involved in the reboot. There’s no bad blood though! In an interview with WWD, she revealed that she had a conflict with another show she is working on, Neflix’s “Emily in Paris.”

Instead, Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago will be taking over as the costumer designers for the series. Rogers was co-costume designer alongside Field for the show and movies, while Santiago served as a co-costume designer for both movies.

Still, the fashion is iconic as ever

Just look at the Instagram account dedicated to the show’s costumes!

