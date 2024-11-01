Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz detail year-long process behind out-of-this-world Halloween costumes

Originally appeared on E! Online

Heidi Klum’s role as the queen of Halloween is a commitment all year long.

After all, the "America’s Got Talent" judge—who completely transformed into E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial for her annual New York party—recently shared just how in-depth the planning process went for her and husband Tom Kaulitz’s costumes.

“It took one year to get ready,” she explained to E! News on the red carpet for her 23rd Annual Halloween Party presented by Butterfinger, Mattel, and Prime Video at Hard Rock Hotel New York. “We started at 10 a.m. this morning. We just got ready, we just came down.”

The 51-year-old—mom to Leni, 20, from her relationship with Flavio Briatore, and shares kids Henry, 19, Johan, 17, and Lou, 15, with ex-husband Seal—emphasized that the prep took “one full year,” and Kaulitz shared a bit on just how the entire thing came together.

“It took a whole team of amazing people,” he added. “And lots of planning.”

The planning aspect comes as no surprise, as the couple’s costumes included giant, remote-controlled heads, 3-D printed suits and hours in the makeup chair.

READ Leni Klum, Charli D'Amelio and More Stars' Terror-ific Costumes at Heidi Klum's Halloween Party John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images

Indeed, Klum—who proved great minds think alike after Janelle Monaé sported the same costume this year—said that the idea for the E.T.-inspired look came to her shortly after last year’s Halloween bash, and noted the Steven Spielberg flick was one of her favorite movies as a kid.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

“They have no genitals,” she told the New York Times of the aliens. “I like the whole idea of, like, we’re all the same.”

The staff at Mateer Orthodontics in Long Island, New York transformed into the cast of "Beetlejuice" for Halloween.

And while Klum always proves to have a show-stopping costume, her party is a place for all of the stars to show out in their Halloween best. This year, Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes proved to be hopelessly devoted to each other by donning costumes for Sandy Olsson and Danny Zuko from Grease. Meanwhile, Leni followed in her mom’s footsteps donning another out-of-the-world look as a bug-eyed alien with antenna and white body paint.

—Reporting by Nikaline McCarley

Food artist and "Practical Peculiarities" creator Nikk Alcaraz gives Reba McEntire, Rex Linn and Kelly a tour of spooky dishes from his new book "Peculiar Baking: A Practical Guide to Strange Confections." The shrimp cocktail is not what it looks like!