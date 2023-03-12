Hear Halle Bailey Sing ‘Part of Your World' in the 1st Official ‘Little Mermaid' Trailer

The first official trailer for Disney's live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid" is finally here.

On Sunday, March 12, during the 2023 Oscars, Disney unveiled the movie's first full-length trailer, presented by stars Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy.

In the trailer, Bailey, cast as Ariel, sings her rendition of the classic song "Part of Your World."

Other highlights of full-length trailer include McCarthy making more of an appearance as Ursula; Javier Bardem as Ariel's imposing father Triton; and Ariel and Eric's post shipwreck meet-cute.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The full trailer for ‘THE LITTLE MERMAID’ starring Halle Bailey has been released. pic.twitter.com/IAyXz7npLK — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 13, 2023

To fit the theme, Bailey showed up on the Oscars red carpet (which, well, wasn't red) in a Disney princess-inspired blue gown.

The trailer comes days after Bailey released the new poster for the film, which showed her — in mermaid form — sitting on top of a rock underneath a gloomy sky.

The night of the Oscars, another, brighter poster was unveiled.

Bailey's post comes after she unveiled the newest "Little Mermaid" doll, which looks like her – right down to the mole on her face.

“I have something really exciting to reveal to you all. I am going to cry,” she said on March 6. “This is the new ‘The Little Mermaid’ doll. I am literally choking up because this means so much to me and to have one that looks like me, that is my favorite Disney character, is very surreal."

Bailey's casting in the film was met with racist backlash from people who believed that the little mermaid should not be played by a Black woman. Ariel is depicted as white in the 1989 cartoon.

Bailey told The Face in a February interview that as a Black person, she expected the backlash when she was cast in the famous part. She said advice from her mentor Beyoncé helped her get through this time.

“When (Chlöe Bailey and I) first signed to Parkwood, (Beyoncé) was always like: ​’I never read my comments. Don’t ever read the comments.’ Honestly, when the teaser came out, I was at the D23 Expo and I was so happy. I didn’t see any of the negativity,” she said.

Bailey also talked addressed the backlash during a September Q&A session with her fans on her YouTube channel. She said that hearing all of the racist opinions taught her how to be "grounded and grateful" for what she has.

“Today, with all of the kind of commentary and people’s opinions going on, it just reminds me to be, number one, grounded and grateful that I have this opportunity, and the fact that it’s sparking such a discussion like this for all of us,” she said. “I know what it would have meant to me as a little girl to have been able to see a Black Ariel when I was younger. If I would have seen that, it would have changed my whole outlook on life.”

"The Little Mermaid" is set to premiere on May 26.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: