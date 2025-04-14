‘Harry Potter' series reveals cast: Paapa Essiedu, Janet McTeer and John Lithgow

Originally appeared on E! Online.

The new "Harry Potter" TV series solemnly swears to be absolutely magical.

Especially since HBO has finally confirmed the cast taking on Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry’s most important characters: the professors.

Stepping into his role as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore is John Lithgow, taking up the mantle previously held by Richard Harris and then Michael Gambon in the film series. Lithgow — whose already storied career spans more than 50 years — recently spoke to how the "Harry Potter" fame was already reaching him, even when his casting was still only rumored.

“Can you believe this has already started?” the "Conclave" star, 79, said on the March 24 episode of the "Smartless" podcast. “Two weeks ago, somehow, other people had gotten wind of this and they were stopping me in airports.”

Joining Lithgow as Dumbledore’s right-hand professor Minerva McGonagall — previously portrayed by Maggie Smith — is Janet McTeer, an English actress whose career boasts roles in "Ozark," "The Menu," "Albert Nobbs" and "Kaos."

Rounding out Hogwarts’ most important professors — or gamekeepers — is Paapa Essiedu as antagonist Severus Snape (previously Alan Rickman) and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane).

Essiedu, a British actor who has enjoyed a successful career as a Shakespearean stage actor, has previously acted in onscreen projects such as "I May Destroy You," "The Lazarus Project" and "Gangs of London."

Frost, meanwhile, has appeared in comedic films such as "Hot Fuzz" and "Shaun of the Dead" and, in addition to screenwriting projects, lent his voice to Gueulfor in the "How to Train Your Dragon" franchise.

And finally, the last two roles announced in this first slate of characters include Luke Thallon as professor Quirinus Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse as caretaker Argus Filch.

So far, any casting news for the HBO series’ biggest characters — namely Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger — remains under wraps.

The forthcoming HBO series, which was announced over a decade after the "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" came out in 2011, promises to turn each book into an individual season, including every spellbinding detail that had to be left out of the original movies.

And while there is a long time before fans will be able to step back into Hogwarts — with the series’ first installment expected release sometime in 2026 — there’s plenty of TV expected this year to bridge the gap.