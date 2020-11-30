Halsey Slams the Grammys After Snub and Makes Accusations of ‘Bribes'

Halsey is also not going to remain silent about her Grammys snub.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, the Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards. The Weeknd and Halsey, who both released their new albums "After Hours" and "Manic" respectively earlier this year, were among several expected acts not on the list.

Last week, the "Blinding Lights" singer slammed the Academy about his snub, and on Saturday, Halsey let her feelings about being overlooked be known as well.

In an Instagram Story message, Halsey, 26, said she has "been thinking and wanted to choose my words carefully because a lot of people have extended sympathy and apology to me since the Grammy nominations."

"The Grammys are an elusive process," she wrote. "It can often be about behind the scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning through the grapevine, with just the right handshakes and 'bribes' that can be just ambitious enough to pass as 'not-bribes.' And if you get that far, it's about committing to exclusive TV performances and making sure you help the Academy make their millions in advertising on the night of the show."

The "Be Kind" singer continued, "Perhaps sometimes it is (!!) but it's not always about the music or quality or culture. Just wanted to get that off my chest. @theweeknd deserves better, and Manic did too [shrug emoji] perhaps its unbecoming of me to say so but I can't care anymore. While I am THRILLED for my talented friends who were recognized this year, I am hoping for more transparency or reform. But I'm sure this post will blacklist me anyway."

The Weeknd expressed his frustration about not receiving any 2021 Grammy nominations just after the list was announced.

"The Grammys remain corrupt," he tweeted. "You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency..."

The Recording Academy has not responded to Halsey or The Weeknd's comments.

The Weeknd won three Grammys between 2016 and 2018. Halsey is a former Grammy nominee. In 2017, she and The Chainsmokers were nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their collaboration "Closer," but lost to twenty one pilots. That year, Justin Bieber received a nod for Album of the Year for "Purpose," which also featured vocals from Halsey.

The list of artists and bands who are nominated for 2021 Grammys includes Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Miranda Lambert and Harry Styles.

The 2021 Grammy Awards will be held on Jan. 31 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.