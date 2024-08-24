Hailey Bieber gives birth, welcomes first baby with Justin Bieber

Originally appeared on E! Online

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have a baby, baby, oh.

The Rhode Beauty founder and "Sorry" singer welcomed their first child, he shared on Instagram Aug. 23.

"WELCOME HOME," Justin Bieber wrote alongside a photo of the little one's foot while introducing baby Jack Blues Bieber.

Baby Bieber's arrival comes three months after Justin and Hailey Bieber first announced they were expecting. In posts shared to their respective Instagram accounts May 9, the couple revealed not only that Hailey Bieber was pregnant, but also glimpses of their sweet vow renewal in Hawaii.

In the footage, Hailey Bieber, 27, donned a white lace Saint Laurent gown that accentuated her bump, while Justin Bieber, 30, wore an Atlanta Braves baseball hat with a black jacket and pants. In one photo, Justin Bieber holds on to Hailey Bieber's bump from behind as the couple share an embrace.

Photos: Celebs React to Hailey Bieber's Pregnancy

Since tying the knot in 2018, the couple have shared insight into their plans to expand their family. After all, Hailey Bieber teased to GQ that she was "looking forward" to motherhood last October — but not without some fears.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

"I literally cry about this all the time!" Hailey Bieber admitted in a May interview with The Sunday Times. "I want kids so bad but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

The couple, who are expecting their first child, shared new photos of Hailey's growing bump in an Instagram update on May 23.

Ultimately, she noted, "We can only do the best we can to raise them," adding, "As long as they feel loved and safe."

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber has been family planning for years.

"I'd love to have myself a little tribe," Justin Bieber explained to Ellen Degeneres on her daytime talk show in 2020. "I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out — it's her body and whatever she wants to do — I think she wants to have a few."