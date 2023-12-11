Originally appeared on E! Online

It's that golden time of year.

The nominations for the 2024 Golden Globes were announced on Dec. 11 with Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama presenting the nominees across the 27 categories: 15 groups for film and 12 for television.

This year's awards show will include two new categories: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures and Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The announcement follows a headline-making time for Hollywood, with the nominations coming a little more than a month after the end of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strike and less than three months after the end of the Writers Guild of America strike.

As for when the winners will be revealed, fans can watch the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards live on CBS and Paramount+ Jan. 7 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Golden Globes 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

But for now, let's get to the nominations. To see the full list of nominees below:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

“Oppenheimer”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Past Lives”

“The Zone of Interest”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

“Barbie”

“Poor Things”

“American Fiction”

“The Holdovers”

“May December”

“Air”

Best Director, Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”

Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”

Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Celine Song — “Past Lives”

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

“Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

“Poor Things” — Tony McNamara

“Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

“Past Lives” — Celine Song

“Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple”

Jennifer Lawrence – “No Hard Feelings”

Natalie Portman – “May December”

Alma Pöysti – “Fallen Leaves”

Margot Robbie – “Barbie”

Emma Stone – “Poor Things”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario”

Timothée Chalamet — “Wonka”

Matt Damon — “Air”

Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”

Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau Is Afraid”

Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe — “Poor Things”

Robert DeNiro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”

Charles Melton — “May December”

Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”

Jodie Foster — “Nyad”

Julianne Moore — “May December”

Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”

Best Television Series, Drama

“1923”

“The Crown”

“The Diplomat”

“The Last of Us”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

“The Bear”

“Ted Lasso”

“Abbott Elementary”

“Jury Duty”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Barry”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us”

Kieran Culkin — “Succession”

Jeremy Strong — “Succession”

Brian Cox — “Succession”

Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses”

Dominic West — “The Crown”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Helen Mirren — “1923”

Bella Ramsey — “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell — “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook — “Succession”

Imelda Staunton — “The Crown”

Emma Stone — “The Curse”

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear”

Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face”

Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary”

Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building”

Elle Fanning – “The Great”

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader — “Barry”

Steve Martin — “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short — “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel — “Shrinking”

Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White — “The Bear”

Best Supporting Actor, Television

Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”

Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession”

James Marsden — “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear”

Alan Ruck — “Succession”

Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Elizabeth Debicki — “The Crown”

Abby Elliott — “The Bear”

Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets”

J. Smith-Cameron — “Succession”

Meryl Streep — “Only Murders in the Building”

Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso”

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

“Beef”

“Lessons in Chemistry”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“All the Light We Cannot See”

“Fellow Travelers”

“Fargo”

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”

Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death”

Juno Temple — “Fargo”

Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”

Ali Wong — “Beef”

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer — "Fellow Travelers"

Sam Claflin — "Daisy Jones & The Six"

Jon Hamm — "Fargo"

Woody Harrelson — "White House Plumbers"

David Oyelowo — "Lawmen: Bass Reeves"

Steven Yeun — "Beef"

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer”

Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things”

Robbie Robertson — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest”

Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Joe Hisaishi — “The Boy and the Heron”

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Barbie” — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas

“Barbie” — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

“She Came to Me” — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker

“Barbie” — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

“Rustin” — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz

Best Motion Picture, Animated

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

“Suzume”

“Wish”

Best Picture, Non-English Language

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"Fallen Leaves"

"Io Capitano"

"Past Lives"

"Society of the Snow"

"The Zone of Interest"

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television

Ricky Gervais — “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”

Trevor Noah — “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”

Chris Rock — “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”

Amy Schumer — “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”

Sarah Silverman — “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”

Wanda Sykes — “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

“Barbie”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“John Wick: Chapter 4”

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”