Gerard Piqué Breaks Silence on Shakira Split and How It Affects Their Kids

Following his breakup from Shakira, Gerard Piqué says his number one goal is to protect his children.

Ten months after the former couple—who share sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8—announced their split, Piqué is sharing why he chose not to comment on the end of their relationship, telling El Pais that "everyone has their responsibility to try to do what is best for their children."

"It is about protecting them," the athlete, 36, told the publication during a recent interview via translation. "That is the job of all parents with children. That is what I am focused on and that is my job as a father."

As far as where he personally stands amid this new chapter in his life, the former soccer player—who has since debuted his romance with Clara Chia Marti, 23—noted that is "very happy."

"I keep doing what I want," he continued. "The day I die, I will look back and hope I have always done what I wanted. I want to be faithful to myself. I'm not going to spend money cleaning up my image."

As Piqué put it, "The people that I love and care about are the ones who know me. The rest isn't important to me. I spend my energy on being with my loved ones and giving them what I have. I'm very happy. There have been changes in my life and I have known how to preserve happiness."

Piqué also echoed that sentiment in a separate interview with the publication published just days before on March 15, sharing that "we each make the decisions that we think are best." He added, "I think that in the end the only thing that matters is that my children are fine."

E! News has reached out to Shakira's reps for comment.

As for the "Hips Don't Lie" singer, in the aftermath of her split from Piqué, she has seemingly shaded her ex and his new romance within her music. However, most recently, Shakira, 46, is also focused on being the best version of herself.

"I depend on myself and I have two kids that depend on me," she said during a Feb. 27 interview aired on Canal Estrellas. "And I need to be stronger than a lioness…That force needs to be real, it cannot be a façade."

As Shakira explained, there's no lie when it comes to finding your true strength.

"It's a force that comes out of living in pain, frustration, life not turning out the way you expected," she continued. "Dreams that are ripped apart and having to pick up the pieces from the floor and putting yourself together again."