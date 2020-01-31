Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union Invites Texas Teen Told to Cut Dreadlocks to Oscars

The actress is among the producers of "Hair Love," which is nominated for an Academy Award for best animated short. The film is directed by Matthew Cherry, a former NFL player.

Getty Images for NBCUniversal

The Texas student whose high school told him to cut his dreadlocks may not be able walk at his graduation. But he may stroll down the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards, according to NBC News.

DeAndre Arnold, a senior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, in southeast Texas, was suspended and told he won't be allowed to walk at his graduation ceremony unless he cuts his dreadlocks to meet the school district's dress code, he and his family have said.

His story has drawn national attention and an outpouring of support, including now from actress Gabrielle Union.

"Hey DeAndre, I’m Gabrielle Union and I am one of the producers of the Oscar-nominated short film ‘Hair Love,’" Union said in a video to Arnold that aired Friday on "CBS This Morning."

The film is an "amazing story about this young black father with long, beautiful locs, just trying to figure out how to do his daughter’s hair," the actress said, which is why she said she had to support it in any way she could.

