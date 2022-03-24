‘Full House' Star Dave Coulier Reveals He's 2 Years Sober

Dave Coulier is living the sober life.

The "Full House" alum got candid with his Instagram followers on March 24 about his journey from being a self-proclaimed "drunk" to not having an alcoholic beverage since Jan. 1, 2020.

"When I drank, I was the life of the party," Coulier, 62, captioned a photo of his face covered in small cuts and blood. "I could make people laugh until they fell down. In this picture I was the one who fell down. Not because I was playing hockey or doing the things I love - like chopping wood or doing construction, golfing, fishing or flying airplanes. I was hammered and fell, going up some stairs made of stone."

The stand-up comedian -- who tied the knot with Melissa Coulier in 2014 -- added that though he loved alcohol, "it didn't love me back," and he realized that he needed to make a change to improve his health.

"I decided to make a decision for my own well-being, my family and for those around me who I love so dearly," he continued. "The mental and physical withdrawal were big challenges for me, but I was supported by @melissacoulier and friends who had already made the journey. The psychological and physical transformation has been amazing."

Coulier concluded his message by thanking his wife for being by his side throughout the process.

The "Fuller House" actor's revelation was praised by several of his close friends, including Kelly Rizzo -- wife of the late Bob Saget -- who commented, "Love you Dave."