From ‘The Crown' to ‘Minions', Revisit 8 Depictions of Queen Elizabeth II in Pop Culture

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, bringing to an end the longest tenure of any monarch in the history of the United Kingdom.

Over the past 70 years of her reign the Queen was a pop culture staple, appearing in television and films spanning decades. Her broad appeal led to portrayals not only by Oscar-winning actors, but also Saturday Night Live performers, and she has been depicted in animated films.

Here are 8 high-profile depictions of the late Queen in pop culture.

'The Queen', 2006

Helen Mirren won an Academy Award for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in Stephen Frears' 2006 film, which was also nominated for Best Picture.

'Minions', 2015

The Queen played a surprisingly large role in "Minions", with Kevin, Stuart and Bob tasked with kidnapping Her Royal Highness in order to steal her crown. The film would go on to gross over $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

'The King's Speech', 2011

A young Elizabeth appears in the Best Picture Oscar winner at the 2010 Academy Awards.

'Paddington', 2022 Short Film

In one of her last filmed appearances, the Queen shot a short film with the beloved Paddington Bear to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

'Spencer', 2021

The 2021 film follows Princess Diana during a Christmas with the Royal Family as she agonizes over whether to divorce Prince Charles, who is now the King of England.

Teaming up with James Bond to open the 2012 London Olympics

The Queen made an on-camera appearance with Daniel Craig's James Bond in a promotional video for the London Olympics. Bond accompanies Her Majesty to the opening ceremony during a helicopter ride over an adoring London crowd before the pair parachute into the Olympic Stadium.

'The Naked Gun', 1988

Leslie Nielsen is tasked with protecting Queen Elizabeth II during a trip to Los Angeles in the 1988 hit comedy.

'The Crown', 2016-Present

Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton have all portrayed Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's decades-spanning drama.

