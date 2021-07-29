Limp Bizkit

Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit Shocks Fans With New Photo

The 50-year-old Limp Bizkit rocker turned heads with his latest Instagram selfie, shared on July 28

By Samantha Bergeson

Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit
Patrick Ford/Redferns

We're "Rollin'" after seeing what Fred Durst looks like now!

The 50-year-old Limp Bizkit frontman debuted a shocking new look on July 28, sharing his head-turning hairdo and 'stache on Instagram. "thinking about you 70," Durst captioned. Durst looks off into the distance while capturing his grey-tinted long locks and thick handlebar mustache.

Fans applauded Durst's latest look, with some even calling out comparisons to David Spade, or wondering if it was a wig!

One follower commented, "how is your hair THAT white." Durst quipped, "broccolini."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Another wrote, "S--t, I thought Richard Gere popped up from outta nowhere," as Durst replied, "close."

Durst's pic warranted even more attention as he recently deleted his entire Instagram page; the silver fox photo is his sole pic now under his social media profile. The re-brand lands just in time for Limp Bizkit's tour, kicking off at Lollapalooza weekend in Chicago starting on July 29.

Entertainment News

Tom daley 3 hours ago

Tom Daley Knitted His Olympic Gold Medal a Tiny Pouch and It Is Adorable

Scarlett Johansson 18 hours ago

Johansson Sues Disney Over ‘Black Widow' Streaming Release

Must-See Concerts and Music Tours in 2021

Prior to his new pic, clean-shaven Durst was famously known for sporting a baseball hat.

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Limp BizkitLollapaloozaFred Dursttransformation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us