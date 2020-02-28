Fox News’ Britt McHenry Says She Has Brain Tumor, Will Undergo Surgery

Fox Nation host and former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry said Thursday that she will undergo surgery for a brain tumor, NBC News reports.

McHenry was trying to keep the health issue relatively private, "but as usual, things are being said without my consent," she tweeted.

"I have a brain tumor. I'm with an amazing medical team and surgery is imminent," McHenry tweeted. "Thank you for continued support and understanding at this time."

I have a brain tumor. I’m with an amazing medical team and surgery is imminent. Thank you for continued support and understanding at this time. — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) February 27, 2020

Earlier this week, McHenry, 33, who joined Fox News as a contributor in 2018, said she had an MRI for her neck and brain. "I had good & bad news today," she tweeted Tuesday, adding that she was overwhelmed by the support of friends and strangers.

