Four-legged Metallica fan sneaks into concert at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A sneaky pup found a way to sneak into the Metallica concert at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium last week and catch a few songs.

The band was performing at the stadium as part of their M72 World Tour.

Storm lives near the area and somehow found her way to a seat in the stadium, the band said in an Instagram post.

After a fun music-filled night, Storm was safely reunited with her family.

"She had a great time listening to her favorite songs, including “Barx Æterna,” “Master of Puppies,” and “The Mailman That Never Comes," the post said.

Dogs are not allowed at SoFi Stadium, except for service animals, but this dog sure found a way to have a great time.

