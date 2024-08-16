Saturday Night Live

Former ‘SNL' star Victoria Jackson shares she has inoperable tumor

Victoria Jackson, who appeared on "Saturday Night" Live from 1986 to 1992, previously shared that her breast cancer has returned nine years later.

SNL 40th Anniversary Celebration
Victoria Jackson is sharing an update on her cancer journey.

The 65-year-old, who appeared on "Saturday Night Live" from 1986 to 1992, first revealed that her breast cancer has returned nine years later in an Aug. 1 Instagram video, saying, “Had it before, went through it before.”

Two weeks later, Jackson provided an update, in a lengthy video on Aug. 14 as a part of an Instagram series she’s been making to document her journey.

“Update on the cancer, they cannot operate and cut out the marble in my chest that is laying on my windpipe and eventually would suffocate me to death,” Jackson said, sharing that the doctors are sending her what she called a “magic pill.”

The medication, which features Ribociclib, is supposed to help shrink the tumor and prolong Jackson’s life. The comedian and actress shared that estimates give her “32.6 months” or just under three more years to live.

“We’re all dying, but when you kind of see in print you have 32.6 months, it makes you think, you know?” Jackson reflected. “I wouldn’t change anything! I think I’d like to ask God if I could die in my sleep though.”

In her six years on "SNL," Jackson was known for her regular features on the "Weekend Update" segment as well as her impressions of stars like Roseanne Barr, Sally Struthers, and Zsa Zsa Gabor.

She’s also made appearances on hit TV shows including "The X-Files," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," "Touched by an Angel," "The Jeffersons," "Half Nelson" and more.

Noting that she’s had a “fantastic life,” Jackson shared that there are still a few milestones she hopes to achieve before her death.

“I’d like to see my grandson born — his name’s Jimmy — in October,” Jackson, who has two daughters and three granddaughters, said of her fourth grandchild. “I’d like to see my daughter Aubrey have a baby.”

