Former ‘Bachelorette' Gabby Windey announces she is dating a woman

Gabby Windey's journey to find love has led her to a new relationship.

The former "Bachelorette" recently shared that she's dating comedian and TV writer Robby Hoffman.

"I've had such an amazing experience just with my time on Bachelor and Bachelorette dating all those men," she said on the Aug. 2 episode of The View. "That's how people know me. And I do—I always want to just live my truth and my story. So, I have been seeing someone for a couple months, and I've been keeping it a little more private because it is a bigger story and a bigger conversation 'cause I'm dating a girl."

Fans first met Windey on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, which aired in early 2022. She then went on to hand out the roses with Rachel Recchia on their joint season of The Bachelorette later that year. There, Windey got engaged to Erich Schwer. However, the couple split in November.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Photos: The Bachelorette Stars: Where Are They Now?

The breakup came in the middle of Windey's run on Dancing With the Stars, where she and pro Val Chmerkovskiy were runners-up. The reality star noted that it wasn't until she "finally had time to settle in L.A." following her busy few years that she was able to really listen to her heart.

"I think it was always a whisper in me that just got louder and louder," she continued on The View. "And I didn't really know to pay attention to it. I think when this happens there's some shame obviously surrounding it. So, I think I had to a little bit navigate through the shame—like, what is it, where is it coming from? But ultimately, like I said, I always just want to kind of do me, do what I want, figure it out later."

However, Windey made it clear she's now proud to live her truth.

"Knowing how much people really care, I just want to be honest," the 32-year-old said. "I don't want to live and not be living my full truth. I don't want to do that to myself. I don't want to do it to my girlfriend. I don't want to do it to other people who really care about me and feel like they know me."

When asked about Erich's reaction, Windey replied, "Oh, he doesn't know. We'll have to see." And all in all, she expressed how she's happy that she can share the news on her terms.

"My story's been told for me so many times, being on TV with the editing and the production," she said, later adding, "I wanted this just to have a chance to almost beat people to the punch. They're going to say what they want to say. But I want them to hear it come from my mouth."

Windey noted she's happy in her relationship with Hoffman, too—saying, "She's the best."

"It's been honestly, truly, really the best experience over these last three months," she also said on Instagram Stories before sharing a photo of the couple kissing. "And I've been in a relationship like I feel like I've never had before."

And after Windey made her relationship with Hoffman Instagram official—writing "Told you I'm a girls girl"—they received an outpouring of love from her fellow Bachelor Nation stars.

"Love you with my entire heart and soul," Rachel wrote in the comments. Added Charity Lawson, who is starring in the current season of The Bachelorette, "LOVEEE!!! So happy for you Gabby."