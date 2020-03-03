Flavor Flav on Being Fired From Public Enemy: ‘You Kidding Me … Over Bernie Sanders???’

Flavor Flav responded Monday with shock to the announcement that he had been fired from Public Enemy after the rapper had sent a cease and desist letter over the band performing at a campaign rally for Sen. Bernie Sanders.

"Are you kidding me right now??? ... over Bernie Sanders??? You wanna destroy something we've built over 35 years OVER POLITICS???," Flav wrote on Twitter, addressing Public Enemy's cofounder Chuck D.

"All because I don't wanna endorse a candidate ... I'm very disappointed in you and your decisions right now," Flav wrote. "I'm not your employee ... i'm your partner ... you can't fire me ... there is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav ... so let's get it right Chuck."

An open letter released by Public Enemy Monday contended that the group's decision was not over "political views."