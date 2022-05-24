Uvalde school shooting

‘FBI' Season Finale Pulled After Texas Deadly Shooting

Apple TV+ also canceled a red carpet event for season two of its show “Physical,” which stars Rose Byrne, because of the shooting

Law enforcement officers speak together outside of Robb Elementary School
CBS pulled the season finale of “FBI” after a deadly elementary school shooting in Texas.

The network said Tuesday that it will not air the show’s season four finale titled “Prodigal Son.” The decision was made by CBS after a gunman killed at least 19 students at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Authorities said the gunman also killed two adults.

The finale’s storyline involved a suspected student’s participation in a deadly robbery. It’s unclear whether the episode will air in the future.

The synopsis reads: “As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate.”

The network re-aired the show's 12th episode “Under Pressure” in place of the season finale.

Apple TV+ also canceled a red carpet event for its season two of its show “Physical,” which stars Rose Byrne, because of the shooting.

