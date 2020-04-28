Brad Pitt

’Great Job’: Fauci Praises Brad Pitt’s ‘SNL’ Impersonation

Pitt, who hosted the second stay-at-home edition of "Saturday Night Live,” used the opportunity to play Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, offered an exceptionally positive diagnosis Tuesday for actor Brad Pitt’s imitation of him on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend, according to NBC News.

“I think he did a great job,” Fauci said.

“He got the raspiness of my voice right. … He got the hand gestures right,” the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said during a live-streamed interview Tuesday with The Economic Club of Washington, D.C.

Fauci suggested, however, that Pitt could perhaps improve upon one element of his imitation. “I think he has to work a little bit on the Brooklyn accent,” he said.

