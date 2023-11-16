Zach and Cody have been waiting 15 years for the best pasta of their lives.

Fans of the Disney duo have resurfaced a clip from Season 1 of “The Suite Life on Deck,” a spinoff of “The Suite Life of Zach and Cody." The Jan. 2009 episode shows Zach and Cody, played by Dylan and Cole Sprouse, aboard the S.S. Tipton.

In the clip, the ship stops in Rome and the twins are adamant they check out a local high-end restaurant dubbed the “Michelangelo of manicotti.”

Chef Gigi, who runs the prestigious eatery tells them she can squeeze them in at 7:30 … “on Nov. 16, 2023.”

“But that’s in 15 years,” Cody said.

“What if I don’t feel like Italian that day?” Zach said.

Well, the day has arrived, and fans haven’t forgotten. The twins' comment sections on recent Instagram posts have been flooded with reminders that they have upcoming dinner reservations.

"Do you still feel like Italian? Because your table is ready.?" wrote Instagram user @realkxmo on a cat video that Dylan posted to his account two days ago.

"Hey, your 7:70 dinner at gigis is ready for you," another commented on Cole's post promoting a his new movie "Lisa Frankenstein."

One fan tagged the twins on X, formerly Twitter, and to remind them that "you have plans at 7:30 for 2 @ Chef Gigi’s Restaurant . Reply 1 to confirm, 2 to cancel.”

Another said “Your reservation at Chef Gigi’s is tonight at 7:30 pm! Hope you’re in the mood for Italian!”

Even Disney wants to make sure the boys make it to their reservation. The company's official Disney Channel X account posted a screenshot of a text message dinner reservation reminder.

The reservation we've been waiting 15 years for is almost here... 🗓 pic.twitter.com/PtDcvAwraD — Disney Channel (@DisneyChannel) November 14, 2023

In the screenshot, the reservation is confirmed.

“Your table is for 2 at 7:30pm,” the text said.