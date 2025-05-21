Fans are questioning Justin Bieber's message to Hailey Bieber after her 1st Vogue cover

Justin Bieber wrote a message — then revised it — in honor of wife Hailey Bieber gracing the cover of Vogue for the first time — and some fans are questioning his actions.

In the singer's initial message, he opened a lengthy Instagram caption by recalling a “huge fight” they once had. Justin Bieber said, during the fight, he doubted the Rhode founder would ever achieve a Vogue cover.

“Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight,” he wrote. “I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue.”

He continued by owning up to his statement and saying how he has since evolved.

“Yikes I know, so mean. For some reason because I felt so disrespected, I thought I gotta get even,” he said. “I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even. We’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection.”

He ended the message by asking for her forgiveness.

“So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken,” he concluded.

In the comments, some thought he might have been better off not writing a message at all.

“May this love never find me,” one person wrote.

Another said, “A simple congrats would’ve been fine I fear.”

Another questioned the pop star’s wording and said, “‘Sadly’ mistaken? What a heartwarming and supportive comment about your wife’s achievements. 🫠 LADIES: the bar should be higher than this. Choose men that believe in you through and through!!”

However, some social media users thought that Justin Bieber’s post was appropriate as it showed the true nature of relationships.

“Married for 13 years and we’ve definitely said some harsh things out of anger when we really wanted infancy and connection, like you said. Anyone who thinks this isn’t just part of being human, needs more life experience,” a fan shared.

Another said, “He worded this wrong but I know exactly what he meant.”

Hours later, the superstar would go on to delete his message and instead post a slew of emoji, including a shrugging one, a pointed finger, heart hands and teary eyes.

“🤷🫵🏻🫶🏼🥹,” read the singer’s new message, which also elicited new comments.

“Not him changing the caption,” someone commented, while another added, “The caption switch up.”

In her Vogue interview, Hailey Bieber talked about her life with her husband and recalled what it was like to give birth to their son, Jack.

Though the article largely centered on her, Justin Bieber also gave some quotes to the magazine via email.

“I’ve done a lot of dumb things in my life, but the smartest thing I’ve ever done was marry Hailey,” he said.

Hailey Bieber used the interview to shut down divorce speculation, which came at what she called the most “sensitive” time in her life — the postpartum period.

“To be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, ‘They’re getting divorced’ and they’re this and ‘They’re not happy’: It is such a mindf--k. I cannot even begin to explain it. It’s a crazy life to live,” she said.

