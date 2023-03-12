Actors

Fan Bingbing Makes Rare Appearance at Oscars Years After Disappearance

Five years after mysteriously disappearing, Chinese actress Fan Bingbing graced the carpet at the 2023 Oscars, an event she has not attended in a decade.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez | E! News

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Fan Bingbing was a princess at the 2023 Oscars.

The Chinese actress stepped out for a rare appearance at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12, dazzling in a Tony Ward ensemble. Her arrival at the Dolby Theater marks Fan's return to the awards show after previously attending a decade ago. 

See all the stars at the Oscars 2023 here.

For the occasion, Bingbing donned a sequined gown with silver fringes and an emerald cape with dramatic sleeves. She completed her look with green earrings and a silver clutch.

Recently, Bingbing attended a Giambattista Valli show on March 3 at Paris Fashion Week. She also made a show-stopping arrival at the Berlin International Film Festival in February, where her new movie "Green Night" premiered.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Her public appearances come five years after she disappeared from the public eye in 2018 amid reports she was the subject of a tax evasion case in China. Bingbing addressed the case in October 2018, where she issued an apology on Weibo.

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Fan Bingbing attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

PHOTOS: Fan Bingbing’s Best Looks

Entertainment News

Academy Awards 49 mins ago

Alexei Navalny's Wife Sends Message to Imprisoned Russian Opposition Leader at 2023 Oscars

Academy Awards 1 hour ago

Why Isn't Tom Cruise at the Academy Awards?

During a "Green Night" Q&A at the Berlin Film Festival, Bingbing reflected on the past, according to Deadline.

"I was at home, and I'd like to thank all my fans worldwide for being concerned about me," she shared. "I was dealing with some things, but you know, everybody's life has highs and lows, and when you reach a low, you steadily, gradually climb back up again. It's a tough process, but you learn a lot of new things at the same time and a lot about the world and a lot about people… For me, it was a very good experience in retrospect… Everything's fine with me now."

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

ActorsOscarsAcademy Awards
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us