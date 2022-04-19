Ezra Miller Arrested for Alleged Assault in Hawaii, Second Arrest in the State Within Weeks

Ezra Miller was arrested in connection to a complaint of second-degree assault, just weeks after the actor was arrested for alleged disorderly conduct at a karaoke bar and accused of harassing a couple.

Miller, who prefers they/them pronouns, allegedly became violent after being asked to leave a private get-together at a home in Pāhoa early Tuesday morning, according to the Hawaii Police Department.

They allegedly threw a chair, which struck a 26-year-old female, police said. Miller was arrested at a traffic stop at about 1:30 a.m. after officers interviewed witnesses at the home.

