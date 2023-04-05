Celebrity Relationships

Eva Mendes Marks 10 Years Since Release of the Film That Brought Her and Ryan Gosling Together

The actor shared photos from “The Place Beyond the Pines,” the movie that the two starred in together in 2012.

By Alex Portée | TODAY

In this Sept. 7, 2012, file photo, actors Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling attend "The Place Beyond The Pines" premiere during the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Canada.
Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

Eva Mendes is looking back at "The Place Beyond the Pines," the movie that brought her and her partner, Ryan Gosling, together for the big screen.

On April 4, the actor shared a sweet Instagram post with images from the 2012 crime drama in which she portrayed Romina, the former lover of Gosling's character Luke. Speaking about the time, the actor says it seems like a "lifetime" ago.

"Luke & Romina," Mendes began the caption for her post in reference to her and her husband's characters. The actor went on to share that a female friend sent her a photo from the film and reminded her that 10 years had passed since its theatrical debut.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"Feels like lifetimes ago," she concluded the post.

"This is one of my favorite films ever made," one user wrote in response. "The chemistry between you and Ryan was so real, and it was such a great love story. So much pain and so much beauty all held in the emotions of your face."

"Is this where you fell in love?" another replied. "I could feel the passion steaming."

Entertainment News

Television 2 hours ago

Tamera Mowry-Housley Gets Teary-Eyed Hearing About Enslaved Ancestors

Celebrity News 2 hours ago

Saga of 68-Year-Old Spanish Actress Using Surrogate to Have a Baby Takes Another Twist

Mendes and Gosling's relationship goes back to that time when they starred alongside one another for the project. In 2011, reports emerged that Mendes and Gosling had started dating soon after filming for "The Place Beyond The Pines" had ended.

Years later and the two are now parents to two daughters, Esmeralda (born in 2014) and Amada (born in 2016).

In 2019, Mendes spoke about how Gosling had opened her mind to becoming a parent in an interview with Women's Health.

“It was the furthest thing from my mind,” she recalled at the time, adding that “Ryan Gosling happened... I mean, falling in love with him. Then it made sense for me to have … not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY here:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Celebrity RelationshipsMoviesRyan Gosling
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us