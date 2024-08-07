Eva Mendes is grateful Olympics kept her and Ryan Gosling's kids private

Originally appeared on E! Online

Eva Mendes is giving the 2024 Olympics a perfect 10.

The "Hitch" star and her longtime love Ryan Gosling were seen cheering on the athletes at the women's gymnastics uneven bars final in Paris Aug. 4. And while they were joined by daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 8, Mendes is very grateful her girls weren't part of the spotlight.

"I love @nbcolympics didn't cut away to the kids !," Mendes wrote in an Instagram comment to a fan Aug. 6. "And most sites blurred their faces so mama bear is happy about that. Anyway it felt so good to be there and feel unified with people."

She also replied to another commenter, adding, "they were great about not posing the kids so l'm a grateful mama bear."

Mendes, 50, and Gosling, 43, have kept both their relationship and their family life largely out of the public eye since they met on the set of 2012's "The Place Beyond the Pines." And it was during the making of that film that Gosling realized just how hard he'd fallen for Mendes.

"I wasn't thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn't want to have kids without her," the "Fall Guy" actor told GQ in 2023. "And there were moments on 'The Place Beyond the Pines' where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn't really want it to be pretend anymore. I realized that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have."

In fact, Gosling's family life has dictated many of his film choices over the years, especially his decision to take on the role of Ken in last year's hit movie, "Barbie."

"It was their interest in 'Barbie,' and their disinterest in Ken that sort of started all this," he explained on "The Tonight Show" in April. "It's really been a team effort. And they were on the film and they came to set when I filmed the number."

The "number" of course refers to the instantly iconic song, "I'm Just Ken."

"They know all the choreography better than I do" he joked. "They're backstage showing me."