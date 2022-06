Mary T. Mara, a veteran of television dramas including "ER," "Nash Bridges" and "Law & Order," was found dead in a river, New York State Police said Monday.

Police believe the actor, 61, drowned while swimming in the St. Lawrence River in the town of Cape Vincent on Sunday morning, state police said in a statement.

State troopers and Cape Vincent emergency medical service workers made the discovery after 8 a.m., they said.

