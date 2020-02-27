George Clooney

George Clooney ‘Saddened’ Over Child-Labor Claims at Nespresso

A U.K. documentary alleges that young children in Guatemala are forced to work long hours for little money picking coffee beans that help supply Nespresso.

George Clooney said he is "saddened" by child-labor claims against coffee giant Nespresso and vowed that "work will be done," reports NBC News.

"Honestly I was surprised and saddened to see this story," Clooney, brand ambassador for Nespresso, said in a statement to NBC News, referring to a "Dispatches" episode on child labor at coffee farms in Guatemala.

The show alleges that young children in Guatemala are forced to work long hours to pick coffee beans that help supply Nespresso and earn little more than the price of a pack of the brand's coffee pods.

"Clearly this board and this company still have work to do," Clooney said. "And that work will be done."

Read more at NBC News.com.

