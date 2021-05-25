Emmy Rossum Announces Birth of Her First Baby With Husband Sam Esmail

Emmy Rossum is officially a mom.

On Tuesday, May 25, "The Phantom of the Opera" actress announced she gave birth to her first child with husband Sam Esmail. She shared the news to her Instagram account, captioning a series of maternity photos, "5.24.21. On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world."

Rossum included a photo of her daughter's footprint.

Immediately after announcing the birth, Rossum's comments section was flooded with well wishes from celebs like Kiernan Shipka and Katharine McPhee. "Shameless" co-star Isidora Goreshter commented three hearts, while Storm Reid wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS."

Rossum went on to post another photo of herself posing in a window, writing, "Two weeks before our daughter was born."

The actress and her producer husband managed to keep their pregnancy a secret from the public, with Rossum only posting photos from the waist up in recent months.

The 34-year-old singer's pregnancy explains why she didn't make a special appearance in the series finale of "Shameless" on April 12. At the time, "Shameless" showrunner John Wells told The Hollywood Reporter that "Emmy wanted to come back" but COVID restrictions made it difficult.

"Based on what was going on with the pandemic, when we were planning it -- there have been so many surges, I can't remember which one it was -- but the quarantines went back into effect between New York [where Rossum resides] and Los Angeles [where "Shameless" films] and it was impossible to figure out how to get her back," he reasoned. "That was biggest disappointment: not being able to make that work out, because we all wanted it to happen. A very minor but sad result of everything that's happened in the pandemic."

Rossum left the show in 2019 to pursue other opportunities. She wrote in a statement at the time, "I will always be rooting for my family. Try not to think of me as gone, just think of me as moving down the block."

She has since been cast in the Peacock series "Angelynne," which is produced and written by Esmail, who she married in August 2015.