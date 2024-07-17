Emma Roberts engaged to actor Cody John: See her ring

Originally appeared on E! Online

This news is anything but unfabulous: Emma Roberts is engaged to actor Cody John.

The "American Horror Story" actress announced her relationship update in a cheeky Instagram message July 16, writing alongside a heart, "putting this here before my mom tells everyone."

Roberts' hilarious caption is a reference to her mom, Kelly Cunningham, publicly confirming her pregnancy with and ex Garrett Hedlund's son Rhodes back in 2020, which resulted in the Nickelodeon alum blocking her on Instagram.

This time, though, Cunningham waited for Roberts—her dad is actor Eric Roberts—to announce the news before sharing the post on her Instagram Story, writing, "Congratulations!"

And it seems like Roberts' sister Grace Nickels approves. As she commented, "COCO summer 4EVER."

Roberts and John—who started dating in 2022—also received a flood of celebratory messages from fans and friends, including pregnant pal Lea Michele who commented, "Already planning the bachelorette!!!! So happy for you babe!!!"

Meanwhile, Nina Dobrev, Lindsay Lohan and Ashley Tisdale wrote matching "congrats" messages and Britt Robertson commented, "Yesssssssss!!!! Love this for you both!"

Since the start of their relationship, Roberts—whose breakup with Hedlund was confirmed in early 2022—haven't been afraid to show off their PDA online.

In fact, in Aug. 2022, the duo shared a kiss in a photo on John's Instagram page, which he captioned, "sweet sweet."

"Emma loves Cody's personality," a source previously told E! News of the pair. "He's really funny and they have been having a good time together."

And John, who's appeared in TV shows like "NCIS" and "The Rookie," posted another intimate snap as Roberts turned 33 earlier this year.

"happy birthday," he captioned a February Instagram post alongside a picture of him kissing Robert's cheek, "teenie tiny."