Emma Roberts' 4-year-old son is her ‘double' in adorable birthday post

Fans are calling Emma Roberts’ son her “mini me.”

The actor’s son, Rhodes, celebrated his fourth birthday on Friday, Dec. 27. To mark the occasion, Roberts shared several photos of him on Instagram, starting with a sweet snap of her son smiling wide for the camera.

In another pic, Rhodes lays down in his mom's lap while she took a selfie of the duo. In the last photo of the post, Rhodes stood on top of an arcade game with his mom by his side.

“Happy Birthday angel boy,” Roberts wrote in the caption. “4!!”

Some fans shared celebratory messages for Rhodes’ birthday while others made a point to call out the uncanny resemblance between the mother and son.

“Tell me you’re Emma Roberts’ son without saying anything!” one commenter wrote. “He’s your double!”

Another comment read, “I didn’t realize we were cloning people now lol. What a sweetie pie.”

“He’s adorable and your mini me for sure!" one commenter pointed out.

“I can see the Robert’s blood it runs strong!” an Instagram user added.

“Mini you!” another comment read. “Happy birthday.”

Rhodes also received a sweet birthday message from his great aunt, Julia Roberts, who wrote in the comments, “happy birthday Rhodeo.”

Roberts shares Rhodes with her ex, Garrett Hedlund. The couple split in 2022, and the “American Horror Story” actor got engaged to Cody John in July 2024.

Hedlund also shared a sweet Instagram post on Saturday that included several snaps of Rhodes to celebrate his birthday.

“Happy 4th Birthday to my dearest Rhodes!” Hedlund wrote in the caption. “My ‘where the roses grow.’ My heart. Here’s to our new year of endless journeys!!!”

In the past, Roberts has shied away from sharing her son’s face on social media, until a blunder with her mom, Kelly Cunningham. In February 2023, Cunningham posted a photo of Rhodes’ face without her daughter’s permission.

Roberts opened up about how she is trying to raise her son to be a gentleman and practice good manners during an April appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

“I’m trying to reinforce the ‘thank you,’ but take away the ‘no,’” she shared. “To things that are simple, like dinnertime: (He says) ‘No, thank you,’ and I’m like, ‘Actually, you’re welcome.’

“I feel like the way to get kids to do stuff, you have to present it in a very grand way, so I’m like, ‘Your bath is ready, sir. Look at all these toys,’” she added.

