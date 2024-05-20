Celebrity News

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade marries Evan McClintock

Hailie Jade, daughter of Eminem and his ex Kim Scott, married Evan McClintock in an intimate ceremony while surrounded by their loved ones — including Hailie's dad.

By Kisha Forde | E!

Getty Images

Originally appeared on E! Online

Will the real Mrs. McClintock please stand up?

A little more than a year after Eminem and Kim Scott's daughter Hailie Jade announced she and Evan McClintock had gotten engaged, the two have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends, which included the Grammy winner himself, of course.

"Waking up a wife this week," Jade shared in a May 20 Instagram post featuring photos from the couple's wedding day. "We couldn't have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration."

And the 28-year-old, who wore a stunning white strapless gown with jaw-dropping floor-length veil, simply found herself lost in the moment during their nuptials.

"So so many happy tears were shed," she continued, "laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife."

But that's not all, as per TMZ, Jade and Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers) enjoyed a father-daughter dance during the occasion, which was held at a lavish venue in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade & Evan McClintock Vacation in Cabo

Jade and McClintock's new chapter comes after the couple, who began dating in 2016, got engaged last February.

"Casual weekend recap… 2.4.23," she wrote on Instagram at the time, adding the ring emoji. "I love you @evanmcclintock11."

And though the pair have kept details of their romance largely away from the public eye, Jade has shared glimpses into her longterm relationship with McClintock with over the years.

In fact, while celebrating Valentine's Day the previous year, she noted know much their bond meant to her, now and forever.

"Yesterday," she captioned a February 2022 pic of the pair, & everyday."

