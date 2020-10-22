Elton John Barbie Is the New Tiny Dancer in Town

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There's a new tiny dancer in town: Elton John's Barbie. This blue jean baby, available today, rocks bell bottom jeans, electric boots and pink-tinted sunglasses à la Elton.

"Barbie is an icon in her own right, so having her pay tribute to my work and personal style is a real honor," John says. "I hope that she inspires fans everywhere to fearlessly pursue their own dreams and limitless potential."

This L.A. lady's release is timed to the anniversary of John's 1975 Dodgers Stadium concert, which broke world records for the largest single-artist concert of all time that year. Her jeans are embellished with John's initials, and her bomber jacket reads "Elton."