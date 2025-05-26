Elizabeth Hurley turns heads in red carpet debut with Billy Ray Cyrus — See the pic

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley have officially made their red carpet debut as a couple.

Cyrus and Hurley, who went Instagram official with their romance back in April, attended the opening dinner for the “Orizzonti | Rosso” exhibition in Rome. The couple were also accompanied by Hurley’s son, Damian Hurley.

Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley attend the "Orizzonti | Rosso" Exhibition Opening Dinner at Palazzo Barberini on May 24, 2025 in Rome, Italy. (Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images)

At the event, Hurley donned a hot pink form-fitting gown with an attached cape, while Cyrus wore a monochromatic black ensemble with some Western elements, including a pair of cowboy boots and coordinating hat.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley attend the "Orizzonti | Rosso" Exhibition Opening Dinner at Palazzo Barberini on May 24, 2025 in Rome, Italy. (Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images)

Hurley posted a photo of the couple donning their ensembles for the event on her Instagram, simply captioning the snap, “Roma 💞💞💞💞.”

Damian commented on the post, writing, “Beautiful ♥️.”

Cyrus and Hurley went public with their relationship on April 20 when they shared a joint Instagram post featuring a photo of the new couple together.

In the photo, the couple stood side-by-side as they leaned against a wooden fence while Cyrus gave Hurley a kiss on the cheek.

The caption shared little information about their romance, with Hurley simply writing, “Happy Easter ♥️.”

The new relationship came after Cyrus finalized his divorce with his ex-wife Firerose in August 2024. The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer was also previously married to Tish Cyrus from 1983 to April 2022, when the couple finally called it quits. Meanwhile Hurley was married to businessman Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2011.

Cyrus divulged details about his romance with Hurley during an April appearance on Apple Music Country’s “The Ty Bentli Show,” per People, including how the couple met while filming 2022’s “Christmas in Paradise” after his split from his ex-wife.

“We did very few scenes together but the couple times we were in the same scene there was a chemistry there,” Cyrus said of Hurley. “We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot.”

After filming on the movie wrapped, the couple didn’t speak for several years until Hurley sent him a text while Cyrus was going through a difficult time.

“I felt like, ‘Wow, can life get any harder? Can it get any tougher?’” he said. “And in this moment ... (Hurley) reached out.”

Cyrus said that even being just friends with Hurley would have been enough for him, adding, “She’s so impressively brilliant. She reminds me a lot of Dolly Parton. She’s a very smart businesswoman.”

“If you can laugh together, you can make it through everything,” Cyrus said.

