Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus debut romance in PDA-filled Easter photo

Talk about an egg-cellent surprise.

On Easter Sunday, and three years after they filmed the movie "Christmas in Paradise," Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus are proving that they are more than just former co-stars. The "Austin Powers" actress and country star shared a joint Instagram post April 20 showing him kissing her as the two lean against a wooden fence on a farm.

Miley Cyrus' dad, who has a farm in Tennessee, wore a blue denim shirt, striped pants and a pair of green bunny ears in the pic. Hurley, who sported a blue plaid button-down shirt, jeans and straw hat, captioned the post, "Happy Easter," adding a red heart emoji.

Cyrus, 62, and the "Royals" alum, 59, offered no further remarks on the nature of their relationship or their photo. E! News has reached out to their reps for comment and has not heard back.

The post took many fans, including fellow celebs, by surprise. As "Little House on the Prairie" alum Melissa Gilbert put it in the comments section, "Wait….what?"

Meanwhile, Hurley's son Damian Hurley, 23 — whom she shared with late ex Steve Bing — responded with emojis of a partying face and a red heart.

Hurley and Cyrus, who starred with Kelsey Grammar in the 2022 comedy "Christmas in Paradise," had never before shared photos or spoken about each other on social media prior to sharing their Easter pic.

However, earlier this month, the actress shared an Instagram video of herself frolicking in the ocean in a bikini, set to Cyrus' 1992 song "She's Not Crying Anymore." The "Hannah Montana" alum liked her post, which Hurley had captioned, "The most glorious sunset in the glorious Maldives."

The "Bedazzled" star and the singer, whose biggest hit and debut single "Achy Breaky Heart" was released in 1992, shared their pic eight months after Cyrus finalized his divorce from fellow singer Firerose, 36. The two had been married for seven months.

In his filing, the Grammy winner accused his then-wife — whose real name is Johanna Rosie Hodges — of isolating him from his family, as well as lying about her identity.

After they finalized the divorce in August 2024, a source told E! News that Firerose opted for a settlement because it was “important to her that this continuous smear campaign end, and the emotional turmoil stop so she can close the door on this chapter."

