Eight-Year-Old ‘Minari' Actor Alan Kim Breaks Down in Tears at the Critics' Choice Awards and It Will Melt Your Heart

Well, this was the most heartwarming moment of the night!

On Sunday, March 7, Alan Kim, the eight-year-old actor who starred in the celebrated drama "Minari," took home his very first Critics' Choice Award in the Best Young Actor category. Wearing a tuxedo, the star, who appeared virtually at the ceremony hosted by Taye Diggs, got sweetly emotional over his first big win.

"Thank you, thank you. First of all, I want to thank all the critics who voted, and my family," Kim said.

As he began listing his family members, he sniffled, before dissolving into tears and apologizing. "Oh my goodness," he said, "I'm sorry."

Kim even pinched himself to stop the tears from flowing. He continued, "I hope I get to be in other movies."

It's pretty much the cutest thing that has ever happened.

"Minari" tells the story of a South Korean couple who moves from California to Arkansas to start a new life in rural America. Kim plays the couple's young son David, who struggles with a heart condition.

While Kim clearly enjoyed his time at the Critics' Choice Awards, he previously told Interview Magazine that a different event for "Minari" was a real treat.

"I found Sundance really, really fun," he told the outlet of last year's film festival. "And also lots of pictures really didn't bother me, because if I had free time, I would play in the snow. I just like playing with snow because you can build a snowman, make a small igloo, and do a snowball fight."

As for how he got into the movie in the first place? It was simple, he said. "I found 'Minari' by my mom," the actor, who will next appear in "Latchkey Kids" with Elsie Fisher, shared. "She asked me if I wanted to be in a movie? So I said yes."

And now, there will likely be a lot more movies for Alan to say "yes" to.