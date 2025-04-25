Gunshots heard on body-worn video as LAPD officers confront and shoot Weezer bassist's wife

Newly released police video shows the wife of Weezer's bassist armed with a handgun as she was being confronted by uniformed LAPD officers who were searching her Eagle Rock neighborhood earlier this month for a trio of hit-and-run suspects.

"Put the gun down!, hey put the gun down," officers are heard saying as they looked over a wooden backyard fence April 8 and saw the woman, later identified as Jillian Lauren Shriner.

"Lay the gun down," officers yelled repeatedly.

"Ma'am, put the gun down," another officer shouted. "Ma'am, we're trying to help you!"

One officer is recorded saying, "She just pointed it, not at us, but she just lifted it up."

Seconds later, another officer says, "Oh she racked it," and gunfire followed immediately.

The LAPD says two officers fired and wounded Shriner in the shoulder. No officers were injured.

At least eight gunshots could be heard in the recording.

Shriner, 51, was treated at a hospital and booked on suspicion of the attempted murder of a police officer. Jail records show she posted a $1 million bond and is due in court April 30.

As of Friday, no criminal charges had been filed by prosecutors, who are still reviewing the evidence in the case.

Security video from the Shriner home, obtained by the LAPD and included in the Department's edited video presentation of the incident, showed Shriner emerging from her home with a black pistol in her right hand.

Several security video angles that did not capture sound showed her walking around the perimeter of her house prior to the confrontation with officers. A segment that the LAPD enhanced shows Shriner raising the pistol and appearing to fire a shot before officers returned fire.

Earlier this month, the LAPD said a spent cartridge case from Shriner's 9mm pistol was found at the scene, and said she was shot after she, "Repeatedly ignored police commands to disarm."

The new LAPD video shows an image of the shell casing next to an evidence marker.

The events that led to the shooting began around 3:25 p.m. when CHP officers requested backup while searching for three people who fled from a hit-and-run crash along the 134 Freeway near Figueroa Street in the community east of Los Angeles.

Several LAPD officers from the Northeast Division arrived and set up a containment in the area, then went to a home on Waldo Place where a person was seen running through a backyard, according to an initial account provided by police.

While the officers were in the backyard they saw a woman, later identified as Shriner, in the yard of a neighboring home. They ordered her to drop the gun, then fired when the LAPD said she pointed the gun towards the officers.