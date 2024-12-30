Dunkin' teases possible Sabrina Carpenter collaboration

Dunkin' appears to be working late this holiday week, and it might be because of a popular singer.
The chain posted a photo on social media on Sunday of an iced coffee with the date "12.31" on it, along with a famous lipstick print.
"first person to guess it wins bragging rights for 2025," the post read.
first person to guess it wins bragging rights for 2025 pic.twitter.com/RixxMTpjPZ— Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) December 29, 2024
Many believe this could be a collaboration with pop star Sabrina Carpenter — because of her coffee-themed pop song and the cover album art from her latest album, "Short n' Sweet," which includes a similar lipstick print on her shoulder.
“Short n’ Sweet” MY NEW ALBUM IS COMING OUT AUGUST 23rd!!!!💋 this project is quite special to me and i hope it’ll be something special to you too.— Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) June 3, 2024
preorder it now! https://t.co/qBUTWtciE6
i also have a surprise coming for you on thursday night so keep an eye out!! pic.twitter.com/5cRsfHXZNp
And her biggest hit -- maybe the biggest hit of 2024 -- is called "Espresso."
Entertainment News
We will have our answer soon enough with tomorrow being New Year's Eve.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.