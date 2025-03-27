Duke University says ‘The White Lotus' went ‘too far' with using its apparel

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Season 3 of "The White Lotus."

Duke University has responded to the latest episode of "The White Lotus," calling the inclusion of a Duke T-shirt on a character who is contemplating suicide and killing members of his own family "troubling."

Frank Tramble, vice president for communications, marketing and public affairs at Duke University, said in a March 27 statement to TODAY.com that the school did not "approve the use of its marks" in the hit HBO show.

“Duke appreciates artistic expression and creative storytelling, but characters prominently wearing apparel bearing Duke’s federally registered trademarks creates confusion and mistakenly suggests an endorsement or affiliation where none exists," Tramble said.

“'The White Lotus' not only uses our brand without permission, but in our view uses it on imagery that is troubling, does not reflect our values or who we are, and simply goes too far," he continued.

Tramble noted that suicide is the second-leading cause of death on college campuses.

"As imagery from the show is being shared widely across social media, we are using our brand to promote mental health awareness and remind people that help is available," Tramble said.

In Episode 6 of the hit HBO show, Jason Isaacs’ character Tim Ratliff wears a Duke T-shirt as he ideates a potential murder-suicide, and vivid depictions of Tim killing himself and shooting other members of his family are shown throughout the episode.

The scenes turn out to only be thoughts Tim is having, though his potential actions are shown in detail.

Representatives for HBO did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Duke's statement from TODAY.com.

The rivalry between Duke and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is a plotline on the show — Tim and his eldest son, Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger), both went to Duke, while his wife Victoria (Parker Posey) and their daughter Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook), attended Chapel Hill.

And their youngest Ratliff son, Lochlan (Sam Nivola), is deciding between going to Duke and Chapel Hill while they're vacationing at the resort in Thailand.

The reason the family went to Thailand was tied to Piper's studies at UNC as well. She told her family she needed to go to Thailand to complete her thesis at Chapel Hill, though it's later revealed that she actually wants to move to Thailand to study under a monk.

While the family is vacationing, Tim learns he's under investigation for alleged financial crimes back at home — fueling his desperation on what to do in response.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

