Drake will open his Australia tour the same day rival Kendrick Lamar performs at the Super Bowl

The tour follows a public diss battle between Drake and Lamar, which saw them attack the other in songs including “Taylor Made Freestyle” by Drake, and Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”

By The Associated Press

FILE – Kendrick Lamar and Drake.
AP Photo, File

Drake has announced that his first tour of Australia in eight years will begin on the same date as rival Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance.

The Toronto rapper announced the tour during a livestream Sunday night with Félix Lengyel, a Quebec streamer.

Drake said the tour will begin on Feb. 9, the same date Lamar is due to take the stage at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, a connection Drake didn’t make in the video.

He said the tour will include stops in Melbourne, Sydney and the Gold Coast and will continue “until, like, March something.”

Rapper Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show

“I'm just going to go to Australia for now. It's been eight years,” he said. “I love it there."

Representatives for Drake did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the tour or when tickets would go on sale.

Lamar’s track is nominated for five Grammys, including record of the year and song of the year.

Drake was not nominated for any Grammys this year, but his representatives did not immediately respond to questions about whether he submitted any work for consideration. In previous years he has opted not to.

Copyright The Associated Press

