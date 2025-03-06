Dolly Parton posts emotional message after death of her husband: ‘I will always love you'

Dolly Parton shared a sentimental note on Thursday that addressed the love she has received after her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, died on Monday.

“This is a love note to family, friends, and fans. Thank you for all the messages, cards, and flowers that you’ve sent to pay your respects for the loss of my beloved husband Carl," Parton said. "I can’t reach out personally to each of you but just know it has meant the world of me. He is in God’s arms now and I am okay with that. I will always love you.”

The final line of the message is also the title of the song written by Parton that became a smash hit when covered by Whitney Houston, "I will always love you."

Dean, a businessman from Nashville, died at the age of 82. The couple married in 1966 and were together for over 60 years. Parton's account posted the initial announcement of Dean's death on Instagram and other platforms.

“Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He was survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie,” the statement said.

“Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy,” Parton added.

The country star asked for privacy for the family as they grieve Dean’s death.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: