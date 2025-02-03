Doechii's emotional Grammys speech moves crowd to standing ovation: ‘Anything is possible'

Doechii gave a speech for the ages when she won the Grammy Award for best rap album for “Alligator Bites Never Heal.”

Clearly moved, she fought back tears as she got onstage to accept the award, pointing out to a raucous crowd that only three women have it since it was introduced in 1989: Lauryn Hill, Cardi B and herself.

“I put my heart and my soul into this mixtape. I’ve bared my life. I went through so much. I dedicated myself to sobriety and Gold told me that I would be rewarded and that he would show me just how good it can get,” she said as she choked up.

“I need to thank my beautiful mother for coaching me,” she said, as her mother, standing behind her onstage, walked over to her while they held hands.

The “What It Is (Block Boy)” singer also took a moment to reflect.

“There are so many people out there who probably don’t know who I am. I call myself the ‘swamp princess’ because I’m from Tampa, Florida,” she said before encouraging record labels to find talent in that city.

Doechii also used the opportunity to inspire others.

“I know that there is some Black girl out there, so many Black women out there that are watching me right now and I want to tell you: You can do it. Anything is possible. Anything is possible,” she said, as she whipped the crowd into a frenzy before she ended on a note of inspiration that led to a standing ovation.

“Don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you, that tell you that you can’t be here, that you’re too dark or that you’re not smart enough or that you’re too dramatic or you’re too loud. You are exactly who you need to be, to be right where you are, and I am a testimony. Praise God!”

