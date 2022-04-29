Zara Phythian

‘Doctor Strange' Actor Zara Phythian and Husband Accused of Sexually Abusing 13-Year-Old

The alleged victim, who has not been publicly identified by officials and is now in her late 20s, testified in court Thursday

"Doctor Strange" actor Zara Phythian and her husband, Victor Marke, are accused of grooming and having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Phythian, 36, and Marke, 59, face 14 charges of sexual activity with a child in the United Kingdom. In a police interview played at Nottingham Crown Court, the BBC reported, the woman alleged that the sexual abuse began in 2005, when she was 13, and continued until she was 15.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified by officials and is in her late 20s, testified in court Thursday.

Phythian and Marke have denied the allegations. The couple and their representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

