Disney Princess Wedding Gowns Are Available at a Bridal Boutique Near You

If visions of your wedding day include dancing through the bayou with your prince or floating down the beach in a mermaid-inspired gown, your dreams may come true.

Disney's line of whimsical wedding dresses has hit wedding boutiques, and the gowns are magical.

Allure Bridals announced plans for its first Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection earlier this year — a set of 16 different styles, silhouettes and fabrics inspired by princesses like Ariel, Belle and Tiana. The collection, now available at bridal boutiques in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, includes romantic ballgowns and mermaid skirts and will range in price from $1,200 to $2,600.

Seven of the 16 styles are offered exclusively at Kleinfeld Bridal stores in New York City and Toronto. Also known as Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum Collection, the higher-end line will range in price from $3,500 to $9,500 and feature a Princess Tiana-inspired gown covered in shimmering vines and blossoms, inspired by the bayou setting in "The Princess and the Frog."

Another gem in the platinum collection is a Cinderella-themed gown, a dress designed to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the animated film featuring over 4,500 crystals and nearly 45,000 beads to create princess-worthy sparkle.

"We are incredibly proud of our design team for dreaming up these magical gowns," said Allure Bridals CEO Kelly Crum in a press release about the new line, available in sizes 0-30. "The continued excitement from brides during this time is inspiring and we look forward to seeing each bride bring their fairy tale dreams to life."

But is there a market for Disney-loving brides?

Rebecca Burkard, a teacher from Kansas, and her husband, Bret, added Disney-themed touches to their 2008 wedding, which they held in Burkard's hometown of St. Louis, Missouri.

"I incorporated a few classic Disney movies into the day," Burkard told TODAY Style. "My cake was 'Sleeping Beauty'-themed, my bridesmaids wore Cinderella-blue dresses and my flowers were themed around 'Alice in Wonderland.' This was all prior to Disney bridal stuff being a huge thing and it was before Etsy. I just had to be as creative as I could."

Burkard says if she had known Disney wedding dresses existed when she tied the knot, she'd have been all in.

"There's nothing any Disney-obsessed adult would want more than to be a real-life Disney princess," said Burkard. "I feel like my dress was amazing, but to embrace or embody a Disney princess for a day would be a dream come true."

Katelyn Cushey married her husband, Preston, in 2015 at Disney's wedding pavilion at the Grand Floridian Resort and Spa at Walt Disney World. The couple added small, Disney-themed elements to their big day. (That included Swarovski Mickey Mouse crystals on the unity candles used in the ceremony and "Beauty and the Beast"-themed tables at the reception.)

"Disney is important to us because it holds so much nostalgic value," said Cushey. "We didn't want a full-blown Disney wedding but we did decide to have one not-so-subtle touch: We arrived and left the wedding venue in Cinderella's carriage, equipped with miniature horses and a coachman and footman. It was truly magical and I felt like a princess."

Cushey's wedding gown was inspired by the princesses she loves — Belle and Cinderella — and the 31-year-old says she enjoyed having a vast array of dresses to choose from at the bridal boutique. And she felt beautiful.

"That was more important than picking a dress solely because it was a Disney princess wedding dress would be," said Cushey. "I think the magic of my dress was that it made me feel like a princess, not that I was a princess because I specifically bought a Disney-princess dress."

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

A Disney consumer products spokesperson told TODAY Style that while other Disney wedding gown collaborations have existed in the past, the line from Allure Bridals is the only one currently available.

"We are excited about this new bridal collection with Allure Bridals," the spokesperson said.

This story was originally published Feb. 18, 2020 and updated with new information.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: