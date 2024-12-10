Disney influencer Dominique Brown dies after medical emergency at brand event

Disney influencer Dominique Brown died last week after reportedly experiencing a severe allergic reaction at a holiday brand event in Los Angeles. She was 34.

The incident occurred at an event hosted by the pop culture merch retailer BoxLunch on Thursday evening.

Emergency services were called to the event, which was held at Vibiana, a cathedral-turned-event venue in downtown Los Angeles. The event’s DJ turned off the music to announce a medical issue and ask guests for an EpiPen, NBC News confirmed.

Boxlunch said it is conducting an independent investigation. A spokesperson for Vibiana did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brown was described by fans and fellow influencers as someone who helped foster community online. The theme park and collectible enthusiast was most known as the co-creator of Black Girl Disney, a space for fellow Black Disney influencers seeking community in a predominantly white niche.

The Long Beach, Calif.-based creator had cultivated a following of over 21,000 people on her personal Instagram, where she frequently posted from the theme parks and red carpets for Disney films. She also had over 20,000 followers on Black Girl Disney’s account, which she launched with creator Mia Von. Von did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

In Brown’s final Instagram post, she is seen enthusiastically showing off a Winnie the Pooh hat while wearing a cardigan from BoxLunch.

"I’m just here to say, get the obnoxious plush hat," she wrote.

In its statement, BoxLunch said it is "devastated" by Brown's passing, calling her a "beloved member" of BoxLunch Collective, its brand ambassador program.

“Our hearts go out to her family and friends, and we will do everything we can to support them and the members of the BoxLunch Collective and our team during this painful time,” BoxLunch wrote.

BoxLunch is also arranging grief counseling services for its staff and the influencers in its brand ambassador program, many of whom were at the event.

After news of Brown's death broke, tributes began pouring in online. Brown’s brother, Patrick Ramos, commented on her last post, thanking “her social media fam for showing her so much love and light.”

“Disney did bring her joy, but it was unparalleled that she found a community who loved her and Disney as much as she did,” Ramos wrote. “I will miss my sister and best friend and that infectious smile she always had.”

Fellow creator Monika Jade wrote on Threads that she is “disappointed, confused, heartbroken, and ANGRY” at the news.

“All I know is that we all owe Domo so much,” she wrote. “She has built REAL community and created so many opportunities for little black girls turned adults who still believe in magic.”

Creator Patrick Dougall posted that Brown was always a “such [a] bright light” when they spent time together, and that she “never not had a smile on her face.” He added, “I’m absolutely devastated for her family & our friends! And hope the right parties will be held accountable.”

Actress Anika Noni Rose, who voiced Princess Tiana in Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog,” also shared a tribute to Brown on Sunday, calling her a "beautiful spirit" in an Instagram story.

She posted a link to a Change.org petition that "mandates life-saving food allergy measures at all food establishments." It had been signed by over 18,000 people as of Monday.

