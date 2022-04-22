Diddy is Hosting the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Sean "Diddy" Combs said on Friday that he will be the host and executive producer of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in an amped-up Instagram video.

He proudly announced his newest endeavor while standing outside his home, shouting "Good morning my neighbors! As the sun rises, I have an announcement I want you all to hear."

He then went on to reveal he will be the host and be the executive producer of the award show, airing live on May 15 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

"That means I'm the host with the most, I'm the executive producer that calls all the shots, that means I'm the ringmaster, P.T. Barnum style," Diddy proclaimed.

"Ain't no party like a Diddy party," he added. "We're gonna come through with one of the most disruptive lineups in music history with one of the most controversial hosts in musical history — Me!"

Diddy is a two-time Billboard Music Award winner and this year marks the 25th anniversary of winning his first Billboard Music Award in 1997.

"This will be unlike any awards show – I'm bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high," Diddy said in a statement on April 22. "The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I'm excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see."

Diddy's announcement comes a few weeks after the nominees for the Billboard Music Awards were announced and Mary J. Blige was revealed as the 2022 Icon Award recipient.

“My career has been such an incredible and unexpected journey that has included many turns into avenues I never could have imagined like acting, producing, launching businesses and now even my own music festival,” Blige said in a statement. “Through it all, I always one way or another gravitated back to my first love, music. To be recognized in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honor and one that I am truly humbled by.”

For nominations, The Weeknd is leading the pack with 17 while Doja Cat, who recently won a Grammy for her and SZA's hit “Kiss Me More,” is following close behind with 14.

Additional familiar names on the list include Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber and Kanye "Ye" West, who are each finalists in 13 categories.

Read the full list of 2022 Billboard Music Award nominees here.

