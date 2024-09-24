Dick Van Dyke speaks out after canceling public appearances

Originally appeared on E! Online

Dick Van Dyke is staying positive following concern from fans over his health.

After canceling recent public appearances, the 98-year-old stepped out in Malibu Sept. 23 and spoke to a photographer about how he is doing.

“I feel old,” Van Dyke joked while smiling in a video obtained by New York Post, adding that he is “praying that I make it” to his 99th birthday in December.

Hours before his Malibu outing, Van Dyke pulled out of a fan event in Salt Lake City, Utah from Sept. 26 to 28, prompting questions about the "Mary Poppins" star’s health.

“We are sorry to announce that Dick Van Dyke is not able to travel to FanX at this time,” a statement on the FanX event’s website read. “He expresses his gratitude to all of those who continue to support him but, at almost 99 years of age, traveling and interacting with thousands of people is more than he is able to do at this time.”

Fans first started to worry about the "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" star after he skipped the 2024 Emmys on Sept. 15 even though he was announced as a presenter at the ceremony.

No reason was given for his absence, and all seemed to be well the week prior, when Van Dyke made a special public appearance during the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony on Sept. 7. At the event, "Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic," a documentary about his life and career, won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded).

After the win, the TV legend spoke to reporters about his life, sharing that he hopes he is remembered for "making people laugh for 75 years."

"I don't know how I did it!" Van Dyke said. "I can't believe it, that I'm still here and performing," before quipping, "I'm looking for work if anybody has!"

Dick Van Dyke is putting the phrase "you can't teach an old dog new tricks" to bed.