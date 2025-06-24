Dermot Mulroney has filed for divorce from wife Prima Apollinaare after nearly 15 years of marriage.

The 61-year-old actor submitted a dissolution of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences, to a Los Angeles County Superior Court on June 21, documents obtained by TODAY.com show. He did not include an exact date of separation and simply wrote TBD.

Mulroney and Apollinaare, a musician, tied the knot on December 9, 2010. They share two children together: 17-year-old Mabel Ray Mulroney and 15-year-old Sally June Mulroney.

In the documents, the “Chicago Fire” star requested joint legal and physical custody of their daughters.

Dermot Mulroney and Prima Apollinaare attend the Variety Power of Young Hollywood at NeueHouse Los Angeles on August 10, 2023 in Hollywood. (Monica Schipper/WireImage)

He is also asking the court to terminate spousal support for Apollinaare and grant him spousal support, instead. Their division of assets and property will be determined at a later date.

In addition to his daughters, Mulroney is a father to 26-year-old son Clyde Mulroney, whom he shares with ex-wife and actor Catherine Keener. The two actors were married from 1990 to 2007.

Mulroney and Apollinaare appeared together on the Fox game show “We Are Family” in February 2024, according to Entertainment Weekly. Apollinaare participated in the Season 1 finale of the show, which highlighted the singing talents of celebrity relatives as contestants guessed their true identities.

In the episode, Apollinaare performed “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow” by The Shirelles before her husband secretly joined her for a duet of “Islands in the Stream” by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers. Apollinaare’s identity was revealed later in the episode when Mulroney came out on stage and sang with her again.

Speaking about their time on the show, Mulroney told EW, “It was such an amazing phone call to get that the show reached out to us. They knew Prima’s music and put together that we are this sort of secret couple even though we’ve been together for 20 years. Kind of a stealth Hollywood couple. So it really works perfectly for this show.”

Apollinaare said they agreed to be on “We Are Family” when they learned it featured contestants like nurses and first responders who could win money.

“We both like to do karaoke together and we both like music so much. It was actually, for me, it was really an amazing experience to be on television and singing. Of course with my husband, I play with him all the time in the house,” she shared.

Late last year, Mulroney booked a starring role on “Chicago Fire,” which films in the Windy City, as Chief Dom Pascal. The show wrapped its 13th season in May.

“Chicago Fire” has been renewed for a 14th season and will return with Mulroney in the fall, Deadline reported.

