Demi Moore, 61, opens up about aging, body image and why now is the ‘most exciting time' in her life

Demi Moore shared her secret to living her best life at 61.

“First of all, I really try to be as present in the moment as possible,” Moore said on TODAY on Sept. 9. “And what I feel from that is an excitement of possibilities. That we’re defining a new, I don’t want to say a generation, but we are what the future is for women.”

“I look at having my daughters, and I don’t want there to ever be in their minds that there is an end,” she added. “To me, this is the most exciting time of my life.”

Moore stars in a new horror film "The Substance," which follows a former A-list celebrity as she tries a black market drug that temporarily gives a more youthful version of herself — though she later learns of its horrifying side effects.

"It was definitely something that I knew was going to really push me out of my comfort zone, that it had a lot of challenges, not just physically — which there is a lot of that — but emotionally, the level of kind of raw vulnerability that it was going to require," she explained.

"But the message, for me, that was so powerful in this, is not what's happening in the circumstances around, but it's the violence that we have against ourselves," she continues.

The film helped her reflect on a time in her life when she placed "a lot of value" on what her body looked like, Moore said.

"I placed a lot of value on what my body looked like, as being a defining marker of whether I belonged or not, whether I could succeed or not, all of those things, which, again, is a big part of the theme in the film," she said.

"I think sometimes people have looked at this as really exploring the idea of what the pressures of the externals like ... at the end of the day, it's the violence of how we look in the mirror, the compare and despair that leaves us feeling so bankrupt," she added.

"The Substance" recieved a 13-minute standing ovation at its premiere at Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, and Moore's performance is generating Oscar buzz. But it's not just Moore's career that is giving her joy, she said.

“My children are grown. I have the most independence and autonomy to really redefine where I want to go. I don’t know what that looks like or where it is, but I’m just excited to be living in it,” Moore said.

Moore shares three daughters with her ex-husband Bruce Willis: Rumer, 36, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30. Moore became a grandmother last year when Rumer Willis gave birth to her daughter, Louetta.

"I love it. I am Ya Ya," Moore said, referring to the name her grandchildren call her. "And she is the cutest.

Moore added with a laugh: "Rumer just sent me a photo of (Louetta) with spaghetti on her head."

"The Substance" premieres in theaters on Sept. 20.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: