‘Days of Our Lives,' NBC's Longest-Running Series, Moving to Peacock

“Days of Our Lives,” NBC’s longest-running series, will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock next month, and will be replaced by "NBC News Daily” in the drama’s former network time slot, the network announced Wednesday.

Starting Sept. 12, all new episodes of the show will debut on Peacock daily; Peacock Premium subscribers can access past shows, the network said.

“NBC News Daily,’’ an hourlong program anchored by NBC News’ journalists, including Kate Snow, Aaron Gilchrist, Vicky Nguyen and Morgan Radford, will provide viewers with "up-to-the-minute national and international news," with the option for NBC stations to add local news, the network said.

"NBC News Daily” will also be streamed simultaneously on NBC News NOW and Peacock.

“This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers,” said Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “With a large percentage of the ‘Days of Our Lives’ audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers.”

"Days of Our Lives," which aired its 14,000th episode in 2020, is set in the fictional Midwestern city of Salem and revolves around the Brady, Horton and DiMera families. The serial debuted in 1965 and has collected 58 Emmy Awards.